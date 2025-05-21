The GLP-1 Drug Landscape Changes on Thursday

The GLP-1 drug landscape is about to change. Starting Thursday, off-brand versions of semaglutide will no longer be permitted to be sold—creating a possible problem for the Americans who've come to rely on the generally cheaper option. The FDA in February announced that the shortage of the active ingredient in Ozempic and Wegovy, semaglutide, that had persisted since 2022 had been resolved; that meant the ability of compounding pharmacies to step in and help ease the gap created by the lack of the brand-name products was also coming to an end.

CNN reports the grace period for manufacturers to stop producing and selling compounded tirzepatide (sold under the brand names Zepbound and Mounjaro) wrapped up in March; now compounded semaglutide's period is at its end. As for what that means for the patients who use it, CNN offers the story of Olympia Pharmaceuticals and Michelle Pierce. The company's compounded GLP-1 drugs reach more than 70,000 people each week, Pierce among them.

The 25-year-old Texan said insurance refused to cover GLP-1 medications multiple times. She turned to Olympia's compounded version and says it has been "life-changing"; she credits it with helping her avoid back surgery and get her blood sugar A1c level to an all-time low. Now, she says she only has one path forward: Stop taking it. "I absolutely cannot afford to completely pay out of pocket," she said. Still, the Wall Street Journal notes the door might not be totally shutting. Some compounding pharmacies and telehealth companies are attempting a work-around by making and selling drugs that are a hair different than the FDA-approved versions, such as by adding B vitamins and amino acids or changing the form from an injectable to under-the-tongue drops or pills. (More semaglutide stories.)