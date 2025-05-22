Governor Scrambles After Mistaken Vetoes

When North Dakota Gov. Kelly Armstrong took up an agency budget bill on Monday approved by the legislature, he vetoed a couple of line items. At least, that was his intention. Instead, he accidentally vetoed $35 million for the state's housing budget. Now the state is figuring out how to deal with the unusual problem of a mistaken veto, the AP reports. "I have no recollection of anything like this happening in the 37 years I've been here," John Bjornson, legislative council director, said Thursday. Armstrong wasn't the only governor to flub a line-item veto this week, however.

Late Wednesday, Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen announced that he would be striking about $47 million in funding and cash transfers over the next two years from budget bills passed last week by the Legislature. Those cuts included about $12 million over two years for the state Supreme Court. But on Thursday afternoon, Speaker of the Legislature John Arch announced the body would be sending a letter to Pillen, a fellow Republican, informing him that he had missed a five-day deadline, which came at midnight Wednesday, to properly file the line-item vetoes and that the line items are now law, per the AP.

In North Dakota, the governor's staff called his veto of the housing budget in Senate Bill 2014 a markup error. Armstrong's aides met with the legislative council on Thursday to discuss options. "This was an honest mistake, and we will fix it," a statement from the governor's office read. Armstrong, a Republican who served three terms in Congress, was elected governor last year; the legislative session that adjourned earlier in the month was his first as governor. In a message accompanying the veto, Armstrong wrote he had intended to veto a $150,000 grant to fund a Native American homelessness liaison position. The budget veto would take effect July 1. What happens next is largely up to the governor, Bjornson said, but it is likely that the legislature will need to reconvene in Bismarck for a special session.