Judge Stops Administration on International Students' Status

A judge in California on Thursday blocked the Trump administration from terminating the legal status of international students nationwide while a court case challenging previous terminations is pending. The order by US District Judge Jeffrey S. White in Oakland bars the government from arresting, incarcerating, or moving students elsewhere based on their legal status until the case is resolved. Students could still be arrested for other reasons, and their legal status can still be revoked if they are convicted of a violent crime carrying a prison term of more than a year, the AP reports.

Most courts hearing these types of cases have granted protections to the person suing, but White said the government's actions "wreaked havoc" not only on the lives of plaintiffs but on other nonimmigrants in the US on student visas. White, who was nominated by President George W. Bush, issued the nationwide injunction sought by attorneys for about two dozen students who sued after their legal status was abruptly terminated in early April by Immigration and Customs Enforcement. More than 4,700 international students had their permission to study in the US canceled this spring, with little notice or explanation, as part of President Trump's moves against immigrants and foreign nationals, per the AP.

In court hearings, Department of Homeland Security officials said they ran the names of student visa holders through an FBI-run database of suspects and people who have been arrested, even if the charges were dropped or they were never charged with a crime. Some students left the US rather than risk being deported to a third country. Government lawyers say the administration is exercising its prerogative to administer the Immigration and Nationality Act. They say students do not need the court's protections because ICE reinstated legal status and was mailing status reactivation letters to affected students. White found those actions insufficient. He said that the erroneous revocation remained in the students' records, impacting their ability to obtain a new visa or change their nonimmigrant status. Some students are still dealing with fallout from the previous terminations, and there is no guarantee they won't have their legal status revoked again.