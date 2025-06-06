Watchdog Probes if Pentagon Staffers Deleted Signal Texts

A Pentagon watchdog is looking into whether any of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's aides were asked to delete Signal messages that may have shared sensitive military information with a reporter, per two people familiar with the investigation and documents reviewed by the AP . The inspector general's request focuses on how information about the March 15 airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen was shared on the messaging app. The news comes as Hegseth is scheduled to testify before Congress next week for the first time since his confirmation hearing, where he's likely to face questions under oath not only about his handling of sensitive information, but also the wider turmoil at the Pentagon following the departures of several senior aides and an internal investigation over leaks.

Hegseth already has faced questions over the installation of an unsecured internet line in his office that bypassed the Pentagon's security protocols, as well as on revelations that he shared details about the military strikes in multiple Signal chats. One of the chats included his wife and brother, while the other included President Trump's top national security officials and inadvertently included the Atlantic's editor-in-chief, Jeffrey Goldberg. The inspector general is investigating Hegseth at the request of the Republican chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, Sen. Roger Wicker, and the committee's top Democrat, Sen. Jack Reed.

Besides finding out whether anyone was asked to delete messages, the inspector general also is asking past and current staffers who were with Hegseth on the day of the strikes who posted the information and who had access to his phone. Democratic lawmakers and a small number of Republicans have said that the information Hegseth posted to the Signal chats before the military jets had reached their targets could have put those pilots' lives at risk, and that for any lower-ranking members of the military, it would have led to their firing.

Hegseth has said none of the information was classified. Multiple current and ex-military officials have said there's no way details with that specificity, especially before a strike took place, would have been OK to share on an unsecured device. Neither the Pentagon nor the IG's office immediately responded to requests for comment. (More Signal breach stories.)