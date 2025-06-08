John Wick Spinoff Can't Catch Lilo & Stitch

In the box office showdown between a deadly assassin and a chaotic CG alien, Lilo & Stitch still had the edge. The Disney juggernaut celebrated a third weekend at the top of the charts, while the John Wick spinoff Ballerina did not jeté as high as expected. According to studio estimates Sunday, From the World of John Wick: Ballerina earned $25 million from 3,409 theaters in the US and Canada, below forecasts. The movie, directed by Len Wiseman, makes a sideline character out of Keanu Reeves' John Wick and focuses on Ana de Armas, the AP reports. It takes place during the events of John Wick 3.

First place again went to Lilo & Stitch, which added $32.5 million in North America, bringing its domestic total to $335.8 and global tally to $772.6 million. In just 17 days, it's already made more domestically than the live-action The Little Mermaid did in its entire run ($298 million). Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning" slid to third place with $15 million, bringing its worldwide total to $450.4 million. Karate Kid: Legends earned $8.7 million to take fourth place. Final Destination: Bloodlines rounded out the top five with $6.5 million. Overall, the box office is up over 26% from this point in 2024.

