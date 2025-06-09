Blake Lively Scores Big Win Against Justin Baldoni

The legal dispute stems from the aftermath of their work together on the 2024 film, which Baldoni also directed. Lively accused him of sexual harassment on set and described her allegations in a Times article. She filed suit in December 2024 against Baldoni's Wayfarer Studios, prompting Baldoni to file his countersuit against her and the newspaper. The judge, however, ruled that the newspaper did not demonstrate "actual malice" by reporting on Lively's accusations.

In a statement, Lively's lawyers called the ruling "a total victory" for their side. There was no immediate comment from Baldoni. The trial over Lively's lawsuit is still scheduled to take place in March. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)