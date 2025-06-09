Blake Lively Scores Big Win Against Justin Baldoni

Judge tosses his $400M countersuit, along with his defamation case against the New York Times
Posted Jun 9, 2025 2:17 PM CDT
Blake Lively Scores Big Win Against Justin Baldoni
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.   (Photos by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

A high-profile legal battle between It Ends With Us co-stars Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively took another turn on Monday—in Lively's favor:

  • A New York judge dismissed Baldoni's $400 million countersuit against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, reports People. Baldoni had accused them of defamation and extortion, but the judge found that his claims weren't supported.
  • Judge Lewis Liman also dismissed Baldoni's related $250 million defamation case against the New York Times.
  • Baldoni has until June 23 to file amended claims, notes ABC News.

The legal dispute stems from the aftermath of their work together on the 2024 film, which Baldoni also directed. Lively accused him of sexual harassment on set and described her allegations in a Times article. She filed suit in December 2024 against Baldoni's Wayfarer Studios, prompting Baldoni to file his countersuit against her and the newspaper. The judge, however, ruled that the newspaper did not demonstrate "actual malice" by reporting on Lively's accusations.

In a statement, Lively's lawyers called the ruling "a total victory" for their side. There was no immediate comment from Baldoni. The trial over Lively's lawsuit is still scheduled to take place in March. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X