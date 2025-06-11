Heuermann's Daughter: He 'Most Likely' Did It

The daughter of accused Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann believes he "most likely" committed the infamous killings in New York even as her mother steadfastly defends her ex-husband's innocence in a new documentary released Tuesday. The admission from Victoria Heuermann isn't made on camera but through a statement from producers near the end of The Gilgo Beach Killer: House of Secrets, a three-part documentary on NBC's streaming service Peacock, per the AP . "A week before the series release, Victoria Heuermann told the producers that based on publicly available facts that have been presented and explained to her, she now believes her father is most likely the Gilgo Beach killer," reads a statement at the close of the final episode.

Bob Macedonio, an attorney for Heuermann's now ex-wife, Asa Ellerup, said in a statement after the documentary's release that "time will only tell" whether his client will ever accept that her husband may have been a serial killer. Rex Heuermann is charged with killing seven women, most of them sex workers, and dumping their bodies on a desolate parkway not far from Gilgo Beach on Long Island. But "my husband, he's a family man. He's my hero," Ellerup says in the series. "What I want to say to him is, 'I love you, no matter what.'" Ellerup divorced Heuermann after his arrest in 2023. But in the documentary, Victoria Heuermann says the separation was for financial reasons to protect the family's assets.

The 28-year-old struggles to reconcile her childhood memories with the portrait of the killer described by authorities. She says her father was around the family "90% of the time" and was never violent toward any of them. At the same time, Victoria Heuermann acknowledged there were times when he stayed home while the family went on vacation and that she was around 10 to 13 years old when the killings happened. Prosecutors say Heuerman committed some of the killings in the basement while his family was out of town, and Ellerup acknowledges he suddenly renovated a bathroom during one such trip. "Part of me thinks he didn't do it, but at the same time, I don't know, he could have just totally had a double life," Victoria Heuerman says in the series. (More Rex Heuermann stories.)