Weinstein Mistrial Declared as Jury Foreperson 'Bails Out'

The judge in Harvey Weinstein's sex crimes case declared a mistrial on the remaining rape charge after the jury foreperson said he wouldn't continue deliberating. Deliberations were ended Thursday, a day after the jury delivered a partial verdict in Weinstein's sex crimes retrial, convicting the ex-studio boss of one of the top charges but acquitted him of another. Both of those charges concerned accusations of forcing oral sex on women in 2006. Those verdicts still stand.

The jury got stuck on a third charge involving accusations from Jessica Mann. The hairstylist and actor testified for days—as she did in 2020—about the rape she said she endured in a Manhattan hotel room and about why she continued to see and have consensual encounters with Weinstein afterward, the AP reports.

Mann is "ready and willing and wants to retry this count," prosecutors said after the mistrial was declared, per the Hollywood Reporter. A hearing was set for July 2.