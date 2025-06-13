Four Detainees Escape Immigration Detention Center

Four detainees have escaped from a federal immigration detention center in Newark, New Jersey, amid reports of disorder breaking out there, per the AP . More "law enforcement partners" have been brought in to find the detainees missing from Delaney Hall, according to an emailed statement attributed to a senior Department of Homeland Security official. The statement didn't specify which law enforcement agencies are involved, and the identities of the people who escaped are unknown.

Newark's mayor had cited reports of a possible uprising and escape after disorder broke out at the facility Thursday night, and protesters outside the center had locked arms and pushed against barricades as vehicles passed through gates. Much is still unclear about what unfolded there. Immigration and Customs Enforcement opened a 1,000-bed facility there this year under a 15-year, $1 billion contract as part of President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration.

Photos and video from outside the facility Thursday show protesters pushing against the gates amid word that detainees inside were upset about delayed meals. Amy Torres, executive director of New Jersey Alliance for Immigrant Justice, said some officers sprayed pepper spray and tackled and dragged protesters away from the facility. An attorney for someone detained at the facility told NJ.com that people inside became violent after meals were delayed by hours..

"It's about the food, and some of the detainees were getting aggressive and it turned violent," attorney Mustafa Cetin said. "Based on what he told me it was an outer wall, not very strong, and they were able to push it down." Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, a Democrat who's been critical of Trump's immigration crackdown, early Friday called for an end to this "chaos and not allow this operation to continue unchecked."