Trump: My Intel Chief Is 'Wrong' on Iran's Nukes

President Trump on Friday said that his director of national intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, was "wrong" when she previously said that the US believed Iran wasn't building a nuclear weapon, suggesting it would be "very hard to stop" Israel's strikes on Iran in order to negotiate a possible ceasefire. After landing in New Jersey for an evening fundraiser for his super PAC, Trump was asked about Gabbard's comments to Congress in March that US spy agencies believed that Iran wasn't working on nuclear warheads. The president responded, "Well, then, my intelligence community is wrong. Who in the intelligence community said that?" Informed it had been Gabbard, Trump said, "She's wrong," per the AP .

In a subsequent post on X, Gabbard said her testimony was taken out of context "as a way to manufacture division." "America has intelligence that Iran is at the point that it can produce a nuclear weapon within weeks to months, if they decide to finalize the assembly," she wrote. "President Trump has been clear that can't happen, and I agree." Trump's remarks came a day after the White House said Trump would decide within two weeks whether the US military would get directly involved in the conflict between Israel and Iran. It said seeking additional time was "based on the fact that there's a substantial chance of negotiations that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future."

But on Friday, Trump himself seemed to cast doubts on the possibility of talks leading to a pause in fighting between Israel and Iran. He said that while he might support a ceasefire, Israel's strikes on Iran could be "very hard to stop." "I think it's very hard to make that request right now," he said. "If somebody is winning, it's a little bit harder to do than if somebody is losing. But we're ready, willing, and able, and we've been speaking to Iran, and we'll see what happens."

Trump campaigned on decrying "endless wars" and has vowed to be an global peacemaker. That's led some, even among conservatives, to point to Trump's past criticism of the US invasion of Iraq as being at odds with his more aggressive stance toward Iran now. (More President Trump stories.)