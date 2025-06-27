Man Kicks Customs Beagle at Dulles, Gets Deported

An Egyptian man who kicked a Customs and Border Protection beagle at Washington Dulles International Airport so hard that it left the ground has been kicked out of the country. Authorities say Hamed Ramadan Bayoumy Aly Marie, 70, kicked Freddie after the 5-year-old beagle alerted his handler to Marie's suitcases while inspecting baggage from a flight from Cairo on Tuesday, DC News Now reports. As the handler started questioning Marie, "he violently kicked Freddie with sufficient force to lift the 25-pound beagle off the ground," CBP said in a news release .

Marie was swiftly handcuffed and taken into custody. Officers examined his luggage and "discovered 55 pounds of beef meat, 44 pounds of rice, 15 pounds of eggplant, cucumbers, and bell peppers, two pounds of corn seeds, and a pound of herbs," CBP said. "All agriculture products were prohibited from entering the United States and seized." Freddie's job is to detect agricultural products being smuggled into the US, the BBC reports. He suffered a contusion to his forward right rib area but he is expected to make a full recovery, reports the New York Post.

Marie pleaded guilty Wednesday to harming animals used in law enforcement, CBP says. He was sentenced to time served and ordered to pay the $840 veterinarian bill, the BBC reports. Marie was deported back to Egypt on a flight Thursday afternoon.