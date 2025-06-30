US Revokes Rappers' Visa After Chant Against Israel

The British rap punk duo Bob Vylan was supposed to start a US tour in October, but the anti-Israeli chants they led at a UK music festival over the weekend appear to have ended those plans. The US State Department on Monday revoked the visas for the duo, who led chants including "Death, death to the IDF" from the stage in Glastonbury, reports CNN .

The duo performs under the stage names of Bobby and Bobbie Vylan, per the BBC. Singer Bobby first led chants of "Free Palestine" before graduating to "death, death to the IDF," referring to Israel's military. The BBC aired the concert live and has since said it should have cut away when the chants began. "The BBC respects freedom of expression but stands firmly against incitement to violence," said a spokesperson. Police in the UK are examining videos from the performance to see if charges might be warranted.