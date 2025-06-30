Entertainment | Bob Vylan US Revokes Rappers' Visa After Chant Against Israel It appears that Britain's Bob Vylan won't be coming to the US for a fall tour By John Johnson Posted Jun 30, 2025 1:05 PM CDT Copied The lead singer of Bob Vylan performs during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, England, Saturday, June 28, 2025. (Yui Mok/PA via AP) The British rap punk duo Bob Vylan was supposed to start a US tour in October, but the anti-Israeli chants they led at a UK music festival over the weekend appear to have ended those plans. The US State Department on Monday revoked the visas for the duo, who led chants including "Death, death to the IDF" from the stage in Glastonbury, reports CNN. "The [State Department] has revoked the US visas for the members of the Bob Vylan band in light of their hateful tirade at Glastonbury, including leading the crowd in death chants," tweeted Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau. "Foreigners who glorify violence and hatred are not welcome visitors to our country." The duo performs under the stage names of Bobby and Bobbie Vylan, per the BBC. Singer Bobby first led chants of "Free Palestine" before graduating to "death, death to the IDF," referring to Israel's military. The BBC aired the concert live and has since said it should have cut away when the chants began. "The BBC respects freedom of expression but stands firmly against incitement to violence," said a spokesperson. Police in the UK are examining videos from the performance to see if charges might be warranted. Read These Next Mark Zuckerberg's 'list' has Silicon Valley buzzing. Obituary reveals teacher's same-sex marriage, and he's fired. Firefighters 'didn't have a chance' in Idaho ambush. Teen Motocross star repeatedly 'run over' at event. Report an error