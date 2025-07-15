'Superfake' Handbags Roil Luxury Brands

The luxury world's latest headache isn't the old-school, obviously fake designer bag—it's the rise of "superfakes," knockoff handbags so uncannily close to the real thing that even seasoned sales staff and authentication pros struggle to spot them. These high-end replicas, sometimes called "mirror bags" or "1:1s," can run buyers anywhere from $500 to $5,000, a steep drop from their five-figure authentic counterparts, per the Wall Street Journal . The business has gone digital and global, with the New York Times calling it a "delirious rise" over the past few years.

Per the Journal, counterfeiters now operate through encrypted messaging apps, offer professional-seeming customer service, and deliver their products direct to consumers' doors, packaged to impress. Influencers are paid to flaunt the bags on social media, helping to rebrand fakes as a savvy alternative for young shoppers increasingly skeptical of luxury markups. Gen Z especially appears open to the idea, with luxury brands logging a reported $5 billion drop in spending from younger buyers last year. Some of this may be economic belt-tightening, but the pull of superfakes is hard to ignore.

Superfakes are often reverse-engineered from real bags, produced using leaked factory instructions and poached artisans. Sophisticated resellers have turned to advanced tech—including X-rays and metal analysis—to sniff them out, but counterfeiters keep raising their game. On the ground, counterfeit factories in China can churn out a high-quality knockoff for about $150, with profits and commissions for plants and dealers running sky-high.

story continues below

"Twenty years ago, counterfeits were terrible," Sarah Davis, president and founder of high-end consignment boutique Fashionphile, said in an interview last year, per ABC News, which notes that fake goods make up about 2.5% of global trade. Now, "some counterfeit [Hermes] Birkins are $6,000 plus, handmade," she adds. Luxury brands have been publicly downplaying the threat, spending far more on ads than on anti-counterfeit efforts: LVMH, for example, forked over $11 billion for advertising in 2024, but put just $45 million toward anti-counterfeiting efforts, per the Journal.