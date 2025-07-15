Berkeley Professor Murdered in Athens

A respected UC Berkeley professor was gunned down in broad daylight on a quiet Athens street, and police in Greece are still searching for answers. As CNN reports, economist Przemyslaw Jeziorski was shot to death on July 4. The 43-year-old had been visiting the city to see his two children and attend a custody hearing when he was shot multiple times at close range in Agia Paraskevi, a suburb near his ex-wife's residence. Police say a masked assailant approached Jeziorski on foot about 4:15pm local time and opened fire with a 9mm handgun before fleeing the scene.

"All scenarios are being examined, including close family members," a police source tells CNN. But with no arrests more than a week after the shooting, Jeziorski's family and friends are publicly urging police to intensify the search. "His death and the circumstances surrounding it are impossible for us to accept," NBC News quotes his brother as saying. Investigators say the killing bore the hallmarks of a contract killing. Berkeley, meanwhile, has posted an extensive obituary that refers to Jeziorski, a native of Poland, as a "passionate teacher and leading marketing scholar."