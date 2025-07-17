Sports | Rashee Rice Chiefs Player Gets Jail Time for Causing Crash Rashee Rice sentenced to 30 days By Newser Editors and Wire Services Posted Jul 17, 2025 1:15 PM CDT Copied In this screen grab taken from dash camera video provided by Bill Nabors, two speeding sports cars, left and second from left, cause a chain-reaction crash on the North Central Expressway, in Dallas, Saturday, March 30, 2024. (Bill Nabors via AP) See 1 more photo Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice was sentenced to 30 days in jail and five years' probation on Thursday. Authorities said he and another driver traveling at high speeds in sports cars caused a chain-reaction crash involving multiple vehicles and causing injuries on a Dallas highway last year. The Dallas County District Attorney's Office said Rice pleaded guilty to two third-degree felony charges of collision involving serious bodily injury and racing on a highway causing bodily injury, the AP reports. Rice was driving a Lamborghini Urus SUV at 119 mph when he made "multiple aggressive maneuvers around traffic" and struck other vehicles, prosecutors said. Prosecutors said that after the crash, Rice failed to check on the welfare of those in the other vehicles and fled on foot. "There have been a lot of sleepless nights thinking about the damages that my actions caused, and I will continue working within my means to make sure that everyone impacted will be made whole," Rice said in a statement after he was sentenced, per SI. "I urge everyone to mind the speed limit, drive safe and drive smart," the 25-year-old said. Last and certainly not least, I am profoundly sorry for the physical damages to person and property. I fully apologize for the harm I caused to innocent drivers and their families." A Dallas district court judge ruled that Rice can serve the 30 days at any point during the probationary period, ESPN reports. He is also expected to receive a multigame suspension from the NFL. Read These Next The country of Eswatini is about to be on your radar. Trump's airstrikes are far outpacing Biden's, by a lot. Trump has dubbed it the 'Jeffrey Epstein Hoax.' 500 tons of emergency food for kids abroad: Headed for the trash. See 1 more photo Report an error