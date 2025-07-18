Media | Stephen Colbert Trump Celebrates Colbert Cancellation President hopes Kimmel is next By John Johnson Posted Jul 18, 2025 8:56 AM CDT Copied President Trump speaks during a meeting with Bahrain's Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, July 16, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) It won't come as much of a surprise that President Trump is thrilled that CBS is cancelling Stephen Colbert's late-night show: "I absolutely love that Colbert' got fired," he wrote on Truth Social. "His talent was even less than his ratings. I hear Jimmy Kimmel is next. Has even less talent than Colbert! Greg Gutfeld is better than all of them combined, including the Moron on NBC who ruined the once great Tonight Show." Gutfeld is on Fox News, notes the Hill, and his show airs at 10pm on weeknights. CBS says next year's cancellation is due entirely to financial reasons, though skeptics note that CBS recently settled a lawsuit with Trump as its parent company sought federal approval for a merger. Read various takes on that here. Read These Next This is why you don't wear metal in MRI rooms. Rare cancer claims a former Super Bowl champ. You're well-known, out with your mistress, and busted on Kiss Cam. Two of Iran's enrichment sites reportedly could be back soon. Report an error