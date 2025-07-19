Crash Spills Fuel Into Waterway Just Restored for Salmon Runs

Cleanup crews were trying Saturday to contain petroleum that leaked from a tanker truck that crashed and flipped on Washington's Olympic Peninsula, spilling fuel into a tributary of a river that had recently been restored for salmon runs. Preliminary estimates say about 3,000 gallons of mostly gasoline and some diesel spilled into Indian Creek, a fragile salmon habitat, after the crash on Friday, according to a release from the state Department of Ecology. It was not immediately clear what caused the accident, the AP reports. Gov. Bob Ferguson called it "heartbreaking for local tribes and other Washingtonians who rely on clean, healthy rivers and streams for their food and livelihoods."

The truck has been pulled from the creek, the Department of Transportation said on its Facebook page. "The Lower Elwha Klallam Tribe will conduct shoreline assessments today to monitor for environmental impacts," ecology officials said. The state Department of Health was collecting water samples. Officials monitoring air quality levels in the area said they were not at unsafe levels on Saturday, but they encouraged people in the area to watch for symptoms like headaches or dizziness and seek medical attention if needed.

Two dams on the Elwha River, which flows out of Olympic National Park into the Strait of Juan de Fuca, were removed more than a decade ago after a long battle by the Lower Elwha Klallam Tribe. Removing the dams, which were constructed in the early 1900s, opened about 70 miles of habitat for salmon and steelhead. Biologists said it will take at least a generation for the river to recover, but within months of the dams' removal, salmon already started recolonizing sections of the waterway long closed off to them.