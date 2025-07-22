Lara Trump Is Out With a New Song

Lara Trump has a side gig as a musician, and she's shared a teaser of her new song, due to be released Friday, to the Telegraph. "Eyes of God" features President Trump's daughter-in-law singing about the fact, she explains to the newspaper, that "we are all more alike than we are different." She continues, "Everyone is dealing with different highs and lows and, in the era of hiding behind a screen, we should all take a moment to give one another a little grace. Instead of turning to a negative comment, maybe it's time we all turn to God." Trump, 42, wife to Eric Trump, started releasing singles last year while she was co-chairing the Republican National Committee. She also hosts a show on Fox News, sells patriotic athletic wear, and is apparently still considering a run for Thom Tillis' Senate seat in North Carolina.