Hulk Hogan Helped Put Wrestling on the Map

He was the mustachioed, larger-than-life character who helped turn professional wrestling into a national phenomenon. The AP looks at the life of Hulk Hogan, who has died at the age of 71 of an apparent heart attack:

Hogan, whose real name was Terry Bollea, was perhaps the biggest star in WWE's long history. He was the main draw for the first WrestleMania in 1985 and was a fixture for years, facing everyone from Andre the Giant and Randy Savage to The Rock and even company chairman Vince McMahon. He won at least six WWE championships and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005.