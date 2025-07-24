Entertainment | Hulk Hogan Hulk Hogan Helped Put Wrestling on the Map Legendary ring figure has died By Newser Editors and Wire Services Posted Jul 24, 2025 12:31 PM CDT Copied Hulk Hogan, whose given name is Terry Bollea, waits in the courtroom during a break in his trial against Gawker Media in St. Petersburg, Fla., March 9, 2016. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius, Pool, File) See 8 more photos He was the mustachioed, larger-than-life character who helped turn professional wrestling into a national phenomenon. The AP looks at the life of Hulk Hogan, who has died at the age of 71 of an apparent heart attack: Hogan, whose real name was Terry Bollea, was perhaps the biggest star in WWE's long history. He was the main draw for the first WrestleMania in 1985 and was a fixture for years, facing everyone from Andre the Giant and Randy Savage to The Rock and even company chairman Vince McMahon. He won at least six WWE championships and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005. "Hulkamania," as the energy he created was called, started running wild in the mid-1980s and pushed professional wrestling into the mainstream. He was a flag-waving American hero with a horseshoe mustache, red and yellow gear, and massive arms he called his "24-inch pythons." In recent years, Hogan waded more into politics. At the 2024 Republican National Convention, Hogan merged classic WWE maneuvers with Donald Trump's rhetoric to vociferously endorse his longtime acquaintance. "Let Trumpamania make America Great Again!" Hogan shouted. He ripped off a t-shirt emblazoned with a picture of himself on a motorcycle to reveal a bright red Trump-Vance campaign shirt underneath. Hogan first became champion in what was then the World Wrestling Federation in 1984, and pro wrestling took off from there. His popularity helped lead to the creation of the annual WrestleMania event in 1985, when he teamed up with Mr. T to beat "Rowdy" Roddy Piper and "Mr. Wonderful" Paul Orndorff in the main event. He slammed and beat Andre the Giant at WrestleMania III in 1987, and the WWF gained momentum. His feud with the late "Macho Man" Randy Savage—perhaps his greatest rival—carried pro wrestling even further. Hogan was a central figure in what is known as the Monday Night Wars. The WWE and World Championship Wrestling were battling for ratings supremacy in 1996. Hogan tilted things in WCW's favor with the birth of the Hollywood Hogan character and the formation of the New World Order, a villainous stable that put WCW ahead in the ratings. He crossed over into movies and television as well, including his role as Thunderlips in the movie Rocky III in 1982. In 2016, a Florida jury awarded Hogan $115 million in his sex tape lawsuit against Gawker Media and then added $25 million in punitive damages. Hogan sued after Gawker in 2012 posted a video of him having sex with his former best friend's wife. He contended the post violated his privacy. Read These Next Trump-Epstein friendship ran deep, says Epstein's brother. The search for a missing grad student has come to a tragic end. Can we just take the bus everywhere from now on? True words: 'Holy mother of God - Kaylee’s sister.' See 8 more photos Report an error