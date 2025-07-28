Yosemite Experts Call Out Netflix Series' Wild Inaccuracies

Netflix's latest hit murder mystery Untamed claims to bring the drama to Yosemite National Park—yet it's the show's wild inaccuracies about the iconic landscape that have real park experts up in arms. Led by Eric Bana as a brooding investigator and packed with scenic wilderness shots, the miniseries has found enough fans to be the streamer's most-watched show of the week across the world. But those who know Yosemite best say the series gets the park—and its details—mostly wrong. Beth Pratt, a longtime local and wildlife author, complains the series features very little actual Yosemite, both in footage and spirit, per SFGate . It was filmed in British Columbia, with only snippets of Yosemite shown.

Viewers familiar with the real location note that wildlife is misrepresented—Harris' hawks and elk appear onscreen, though neither can be found in Yosemite. A digitally rendered bear attacks with uncharacteristic aggression, and climbers demonstrate questionable technique during a key rescue scene. Then there's a whole storyline involving illegal gold mining—which is impossible, as there are no mines in the park. Yosemite veterans, including the founder of the Yosemite Climbing Association, say these inaccuracies are tough to overlook.

While some aspects, such as the dynamic between park service investigators and rangers, are depicted accurately—likely due to research by Bana for his role—the portrayal of rangers as relaxed, coffee-sipping bureaucrats rings false for those who know the daily realities. For critics like Pratt, the biggest disappointment is the missed opportunity. With national parks under increasing pressure, she argues, the creators should have seized the chance to represent the real challenges rangers face: protecting visitors and wildlife amid chronic underfunding. Pratt is even willing to show Bana around Yosemite—if a second season gets the green light.