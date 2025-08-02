There's Never Been a Marathon This Deep

Bear Grylls' company, BecomingX, is adding a new twist to marathon running: going deep—literally. On October 26, the world's deepest marathon will be held 4,300 feet beneath Earth's surface in the Garpenberg zinc mine in Sweden. Sixty runners—decked out in hard hats, high-visibility gear, safety goggles, and headlamps—will do 16 laps of the mine's 1.5-mile tunnel in what organizers hope will be a record-breaking, charity-boosting event, reports Outside Online .

The marathon, which the International Council for Mining and Metals also has a hand in, aims to raise at least $1 million for two charities: dog rescue group Wild at Heart and the BecomingX Foundation, which supports students in under-resourced African communities. The event, which is closed to the general public, features runners chosen from the mining industry and civil society across 17 countries, most of whom have never attempted a marathon before. If any runners drop out, hopefuls can try to snag a spot—provided they bring in $30,000 for charity.

Why a mine? Garpenberg's operators tout its safety record and cutting-edge tech, hoping the event will spotlight mining as both innovative and essential for a sustainable future. The mine itself extracts nearly 4 million tons of metal ore a year, contributing roughly one percent of the world's zinc concentrate.

While previous underground marathons have taken place in Europe and South Africa, none have reached these depths—as a press release explains, the so-called World's Deepest Marathon will be at a depth equivalent to four Eiffel Towers. Participants won't just contend with distance: There's no natural light, the race will occur "in total silence," the mine's air can get stuffy, temps can reach as high as 86 degrees, and oxygen levels can be lower.