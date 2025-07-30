Top FDA Official Is Out After Attacks From Laura Loomer

Dr. Vinay Prasad, a vocal critic of the FDA before joining its ranks, has stepped down from his leadership post at the agency after less than three months on the job. Prasad, who took charge of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research in May and was later named chief medical and scientific officer—the New York Times calls him the agency's "top vaccine and gene therapy official"—leaves amid mounting political pressure and public attacks from conservative commentators, chief among them Laura Loomer.

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Human Services said Prasad chose to resign to avoid becoming a "distraction" for the agency. The move follows several days of criticism led by Loomer, who accused Prasad of "undermining President Trump's FDA" and branding him a "progressive leftist saboteur," reports CNN. Loomer in particular flagged his past social media activity and podcast appearances as evidence of his liberal leanings and anti-Trump sentiment.

Her campaign was echoed by former Sen. Rick Santorum and a Wall Street Journal op-ed that painted Prasad as out of step with the administration's priorities, though the Times sources say he had the support of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.; FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary also came to his defense on Saturday, telling Politico Prasad is an "impeccable scientist."

Despite his brief tenure, Prasad's stint was marked by controversy. He had a history of questioning some of the FDA's drug approvals, notably opposing the green-lighting of Sarepta's Elevidys for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Recent events saw the FDA halt, then partially resume, distribution of the drug after a patient death in Brazil. Prasad also attracted scrutiny over his handling of Covid-19 vaccine guidance, having overruled agency scientists on recommendations for new vaccine versions.