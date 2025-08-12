Taylor Swift Announces Her Next Album

When the mysterious clock appeared on Taylor Swift's official website, counting down to 12:12am Eastern time on the 12th day of August, fans figured the songstress would have big news. And that she did: On her beau Travis Kelce's podcast, she announced the upcoming release of her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, Variety reports. Shortly after the announcement, Spotify billboards in New York City and Nashville started pointing people to a playlist of existing Swift songs titled, "And, baby, that's show business for you," which fans will likely peruse for clues as to what they might expect from her next album. No release date was revealed, but according to the AP , Swift's website says vinyl pre-orders will ship before Oct. 13.

Swift, of course, is less than three months out from getting her "greatest dream come true" when she bought the masters to her first six albums, meaning she now owns all the music she's ever made. She re-released Taylor's Version of four of them, but it's not yet clear when or whether Reputation and Taylor Swift, her self-titled debut, will get their own TV editions. She's also less than a year and a half out from the release of her last album, The Tortured Poets Department, which she released as a single album before almost immediately revealing to fans that it was actually a double album. Kelce and his brother, co-host of the New Heights podcast, had teased a big guest just days ago.