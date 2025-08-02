Night Goggles May Have Contributed to Potomac Crash

The pilots of a US Army helicopter that collided with a passenger jet over Washington in January would've had difficulty spotting the plane while wearing night vision goggles, experts told the National Transportation Safety Board on Friday. The Army goggles would've made it difficult to see the plane's colored lights, which might have helped the Black Hawk determine the plane's direction, per the AP . The goggles also likely limited the pilots' peripheral vision as they flew near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. The challenges posed by night vision goggles were among the topics discussed at the NTSB's third and final day of public testimony over the fatal midair crash, which killed all 67 people aboard both aircrafts.

Experts said another challenge that evening was distinguishing the plane from lights on the ground while the two aircraft were on a collision course. Plus, the helicopter pilots may not have known where to look for a plane that was landing on a secondary runway that most planes didn't use. Two previous days of testimony underscored a number of factors that likely contributed to the collision, sparking NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy to urge the Federal Aviation Administration to "do better" as she pointed to warnings the agency had ignored years earlier.

Some of the major issues that have emerged so far include the Black Hawk helicopter flying above prescribed levels near the airport, as well as the warnings to FAA officials for years about the hazards related to the heavy chopper traffic there. Jeff Guzzetti, a former NTSB and FAA crash investigator, says that a combination of factors produced this tragedy, like "holes that line up in the Swiss cheese." "This accident was caused by layer after layer of deficiencies that piled up at just the right moment," he said. It's too early for the board to identify what exactly caused the crash. A final report from the board won't come until next year. More here.