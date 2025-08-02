'Karaoke Camper' Spurs 911 Calls With Nickelback Songs

The "karaoke camper" has been rescued, though he apparently didn't need to be rescued from anything other than arguably questionable taste in music. The Vancouver Sun reports that the Central Okanagan Search and Rescue team in British Columbia was engaged in training exercises on Thursday when a 911 call came in about someone making "repeated cries" for help near Boulderfields, a popular climbing spot. "Early responders even heard faint yelling—but couldn't make out what was being said," the group wrote in a Friday Facebook post .

The crew split into two, with one bunch set to scour the forests, the other local roads—but an extended search effort wasn't needed, because rescuers soon came across the person in supposed distress: a man camping by himself, belting out hits by the Canadian rock group Nickelback. The camper, who was not lead singer Chad Kroeger, was "singing his heart out to the trees, blissfully unaware that the acoustics of the Boulderfields had turned his tent-side concert into an accidental distress signal," COSAR wrote.

"He wasn't in trouble," said Duane Tresnich, COSAR's search manager. "Unless you count his singing." COSAR also noted to the public that "our services are always free. And the money you save could be spent on singing lessons." It's not clear what songs the crooner performed for the woodland creatures before being found.