WNBA Games Keep Getting Interrupted With Sex Toys

Second incident in a week happened at game between Golden State Valkyries, Chicago Sky
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Aug 2, 2025 10:00 AM CDT
A sex toy was tossed onto the court during a WNBA game for the second time this week. Video showed the sex toy out of bounds under a basket after a whistle was blown to stop play during the third quarter of the Golden State Valkyries' 73-66 victory over the Chicago Sky in Chicago on Friday. An official then kicked it aside before it was picked up and removed, per the AP. "It's super disrespectful," Sky center Elizabeth Williams said in the postgame press conference. "I don't really get the point of it. It's really immature. Whoever is doing it needs to grow up."

A similar incident occurred Tuesday during the Valkyries' 77-75 victory over the Atlanta Dream in College Park, Georgia. "I mean, first of all, it was super dangerous," Valkyries forward Cecilia Zandalasini said after Tuesday's game. "And then when we found out what it was, I guess we just started laughing. I've never seen anything like that. I'm just glad we worked through that situation. We stayed locked in, we stayed concentrated." New York Liberty forward Isabelle Harrison commented on social media about the situation Friday. "ARENA SECURITY?! Hello??!" Harrison wrote on X. "Please do better. It's not funny. Never was funny. Throwing ANYTHING on the court is so dangerous."

