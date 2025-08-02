WNBA Games Keep Getting Interrupted With Sex Toys

A sex toy was tossed onto the court during a WNBA game for the second time this week. Video showed the sex toy out of bounds under a basket after a whistle was blown to stop play during the third quarter of the Golden State Valkyries' 73-66 victory over the Chicago Sky in Chicago on Friday. An official then kicked it aside before it was picked up and removed, per the AP. "It's super disrespectful," Sky center Elizabeth Williams said in the postgame press conference. "I don't really get the point of it. It's really immature. Whoever is doing it needs to grow up."