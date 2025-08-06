Uber Gets Report of Sexual Misconduct Every 8 Minutes

Uber, long touting itself as a safe way to get around, dealt with a sexual assault or misconduct report in the US about every eight minutes from 2017 to 2022, the New York Times reports based on newly unsealed court records related to large-scale litigation against the company. That's a far higher frequency than the ride-hailing giant has ever disclosed to the public. While Uber's public messaging spotlights how rare incidents are, documents and interviews reveal the company has long been aware of the scope of the problem. Inside Uber, safety teams developed tools—ranging from algorithmic risk assessments to pilot programs letting women pair with women drivers —and debated the use of in-car cameras.

Yet, many of these measures were delayed, left optional, or quietly shelved, often due to protecting its finances and because of risk to Uber's core business model, which relies on classifying drivers as independent contractors, the Times reports. This strategy, while cost-saving, limits oversight. The records show that between 2017 and 2022, Uber logged more than 400,000 reports of sexual assault or misconduct—well beyond the 12,500 or so serious sexual assaults the company admits to in its curated safety reports. Uber's head of safety states that 75% of the cases are "less serious," including unwanted comments or flirting.

But internally, employees have acknowledged sexual assault likely goes underreported. They also note attacks tend to follow patterns: often occurring late at night, involving intoxicated passengers, and usually perpetrated by men with low ratings or previous complaints. Uber reported it has rolled out features like GPS tracking, in-app emergency buttons, and optional audio or video recording, but it has stopped short of making many tools mandatory due to cost, legal complexity, and concerns over privacy and discrimination lawsuits. Still, the company says data from 2023 onward will show "critical sexual assaults" at their lowest level in years.