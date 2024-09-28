Thieves Take a Pass on EVs

If you own a Tesla, you might be concerned about the car's battery catching on fire, your hood popping open, or the self-driving mode going awry—but you likely don't have to worry about it getting stolen. More than 1 million vehicles were swiped in the US last year, according to National Insurance Crime Bureau stats, and electric vehicles are less likely to be stolen than their gas-fueled counterparts, per Axios.
- The numbers: The outlet notes that while about 50 out of every 100,000 insured cars in the US are stolen annually, only 1 out of every 100,000 insured Tesla 3's are stolen. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, meanwhile, reports that, out of the six least-stolen types of cars between 2021 and 2023, four of them are EVs (three are Tesla models, while the fourth is the Ford Mustang Mach-E SUV). The two gas-powered vehicles on that list are hybrids: the Hyundai Tucson and the Volvo XC90.