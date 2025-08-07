NewsNation anchor Chris Cuomo apparently needs some tips on how to spot a deepfake video. He was mocked Wednesday after he shared an obviously fake AI-generated video that depicted Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaking in Congress about the Sydney Sweeney jeans ad controversy, reports the Guardian. Clues that it was fake included a prominent watermark stating "parody 100% made with AI," and the fact that it was originally posted by an account called MemeRunner GPT. Cuomo also apparently failed to remember that Congress is not in session, the New York Post notes.
- The video depicts AOC declaring that the ad campaign is "Nazi propaganda," using phrases including "sultry little temptress" and "ocean-blue eyes that could resurrect the Führer from his grave in Argentina," per Salon. The fake AOC said people should instead celebrate the beauty of "obese alphabet people with blue hair."
- "Nothing about hamas or people burning jews cars. But sweeney jeans ad? Deserved time on floor of congress? What happd to this party? Fight for small business … not for small culture wars," Cuomo wrote.
- In a post on X, Ocasio-Cortez replied: "This is a deepfake dude. Please use your critical thinking skills. At this point you're just reposting Facebook memes and calling it journalism."
Cuomo, a former ABC News and CNN anchor, later deleted the post and replied to AOC
: "You are correct...that was a deepfake (but it really does sound like you). Thank you for correcting. But now to the central claim: show me you calling on hamas to surrender or addressing the bombing of a car in st louis belonging to the idf american soldier?...dude?" She fired bac
k: "I'm going to assume you were trying to reply to me and burped this tweet into the ether instead. You seem to struggle with knowing how to write an apology. Do you need help? Maybe you should call someone."