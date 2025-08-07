AOC Video Marked as Fake Fools Chris Cuomo

NewsNation anchor Chris Cuomo apparently needs some tips on how to spot a deepfake video. He was mocked Wednesday after he shared an obviously fake AI-generated video that depicted Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaking in Congress about the Sydney Sweeney jeans ad controversy, reports the Guardian. Clues that it was fake included a prominent watermark stating "parody 100% made with AI," and the fact that it was originally posted by an account called MemeRunner GPT. Cuomo also apparently failed to remember that Congress is not in session, the New York Post notes.

The video depicts AOC declaring that the ad campaign is "Nazi propaganda," using phrases including "sultry little temptress" and "ocean-blue eyes that could resurrect the Führer from his grave in Argentina," per Salon. The fake AOC said people should instead celebrate the beauty of "obese alphabet people with blue hair."