FBI Official Who Rebuffed Trump Team Is Forced Out

A senior FBI official who served as acting director in the first weeks of the Trump administration and resisted demands to turn over the names of agents who participated in investigations of the Capitol riot is being forced out of the bureau, two people familiar with the matter tell the AP . The circumstances of Brian Driscoll's ouster were not immediately clear, but his final day is Friday, said the two sources, who were not authorized to discuss the personnel move by name. The FBI has not confirmed, but other outlets, including the New York Times , also say Driscoll is out.

Driscoll, a veteran agent who worked international counterterrorism investigations in New York and had also commanded the bureau's Hostage Rescue Team, had most recently served as acting director in charge of the Critical Incident Response Group, which deploys manpower and resources to crisis situations. Driscoll was named acting director in January to replace Christopher Wray and served in the position as Patel's nomination was pending.

He made headlines after he and Rob Kissane, the then-deputy director, resisted Trump administration demands for information about agents who participated in investigations into the Jan. 6, 2021, riot in DC. Emil Bove, the then-senior Justice Department official who made the request and was last week confirmed for a seat on a federal appeals court, wrote a memo accusing the FBI's top leaders of "insubordination."

The news comes amid a much broader personnel purge that has unfolded over the last several months under the leadership of current FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino. Numerous senior officials—including top agents in charge of big-city field offices—have been pushed out of their jobs, and some agents have been subjected to polygraph exams, moves that former officials say have roiled the workforce and contributed to angst.