Aniston: We Mourned Matthew Perry Long Before Death

In a wide-ranging interview with Vanity Fair , Jennifer Aniston touches on the drug-related death of Friends co-star Matthew Perry. "We did everything we could when we could," the 56-year-old says of her and mutual friends' efforts to help Perry beat his addiction.

On a lighter topic, the piece notes that Aniston has a weekly dinner with close friends including Jason Bateman and Jimmy Fallon and their families. Bateman is asked about Aniston's love interests, given that she has not been publicly linked to anyone serious in several years. "It's not surprising to me that she's not some serial dater, not because she's overly picky or snobby," he says. "You don't need to be some superhero to grab her attention. If you are comfortable in your skin, she gravitates to you. The challenge is for a guy to see past her fame and charisma and presence and beauty—to not be distracted by that—and tune into the stuff at the deep core." Read the full interview.