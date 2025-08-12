2025's First Atlantic Hurricane Looms

Tropical Storm Erin, the Atlantic's first major threat of the season, is expected to become the first major hurricane of the season later this week—leaving millions from the Caribbean to the US coastline watching its uncertain path. The storm formed over the eastern Atlantic on Monday and has already brought torrential rain and significant damage to the Cape Verde Islands, resulting in seven deaths, including four children, per Fox Weather and the Washington Post . Forecasters say Erin will travel roughly 3,000 miles west over the next two weeks, and while its long-term trajectory is unclear, the Leeward Islands, Bahamas, the eastern US, and eastern Canada could be in the path.

The system is moving into an environment with particularly warm ocean waters, which can fuel stronger hurricanes. Erin could strengthen into a Category 3 or even Category 4 storm as it approaches the warmer waters north of the Caribbean. The future path depends on how quickly Erin intensifies. If the storm strengthens rapidly, it could veer north of the Lesser Antilles toward Bermuda. If it develops more slowly, it may take a more southerly track, meaning a higher chance of impacting the Caribbean islands, and potentially the Bahamas and the eastern US and Canada.

Experts advise vigilance, though there is no immediate cause for alarm. As meteorologist Levi Cowan puts it to the Post, "The window of worry is open, but we have not yet entered the window of concern." Additional storm systems are following Erin from Africa's Sahel region, raising the possibility of more Atlantic tropical activity as the month continues. With above-average ocean temperatures in the western Atlantic, forecasters urge residents to stay prepared.