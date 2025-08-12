Feds: 400 Grandparents Were Bilked Out of Millions

Federal prosecutors have charged 13 Dominican Republic nationals with orchestrating a scheme that defrauded more than 400 American grandparents out of $5 million by pretending to be grandchildren in distress. According to authorities, the suspects operated organized call centers in the Dominican Republic, where English-speaking callers contacted elderly victims—the average age was 84 years old, per a Justice Department release —across states including Massachusetts, California, New York, Florida, and Maryland, reports NBC News .

Posing as grandkids in dire straits, such as being involved in an accident or arrest, the callers manipulated victims into sending money to help them out. In many cases, the scammers called the same individuals repeatedly, inventing new emergencies to extract even more money. Prosecutors say the operation was systematic, with some perpetrators even employing people on US soil to collect cash directly from victims' homes. At times, the callers used specific names; in others, they stuck to vague scripts, identifying themselves only as, say, "your oldest grandson."

US Attorney Leah Foley described the impact as both financially and emotionally damaging, noting that many victims lost not only their savings but also their trust in others. Of the 13 charged, nine are in custody, while four—located in New York, New Jersey, and Florida—remain at large. The suspects face charges of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, as well as money laundering, each carrying potential 20-year prison sentences.

Officials emphasized that such "grandparent scams" are on the rise, with recent cases in Canada involving even larger sums. FBI Special Agent Ted Docks called the attacks "calculated, coldhearted, and cruel," warning that overseas criminal networks are targeting US seniors at "epidemic levels." MassLive.com has the names of all 13 suspects.