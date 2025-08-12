Parents Beg Officers to Act in Newly Released Uvalde Videos

Desperate parents begged law enforcement officers to storm an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, in the frantic minutes after a gunman opened fire in one of the deadliest classroom attacks in US history, police body camera video released Tuesday shows. "Whose class is he in?" one parent can be heard asking. Another comes up and yells, "Come on man, my daughter is in there!" The videos show the agonizingly slow law enforcement response, along with confusion and delays, the AP reports. Authorities did not confront 18-year-old gunman Salvador Ramos for more than an hour after the attack at Robb Elementary School began on May 24, 2022. Nineteen students and two teachers were killed.