Mexico Ships 26 Cartel Figures in Deal With Administration

Mexican officials, under pressure from President Trump to keep fentanyl from crossing the border. announced Tuesday they were sending 26 high-ranking drug cartel members to the US as part of an agreement with the administration. In return, US officials pledged not to pursue the death penalty in the cases, the AP reports. Those being flown to the US include Abigael González Valencia, a leader of "Los Cuinis," a group aligned with notorious cartel Jalisco New Generation, or CJNG. Another person being turned over is Roberto Salazar, accused of participating in the 2008 killing of a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy.

The Mexican government sent 29 cartel leaders to the US in February; that led to a debate in Mexico over the legality and politics of the move, per the New York Times. On Friday, reports revealed that Trump had authorized the Defense Department to use force against certain cartels. President Claudia Sheinbaum then said the US military would not be welcome in her country. Mexico said Tuesday that the 26 people it was extraditing were wanted "for their links to criminal organizations for drug trafficking, among other crimes, and represented a permanent risk to public security."