Weapons Keeps Grip on No. 1

Weapons scared its way to the top of the box office in its debut and managed to stay there during its second box office weekend, beating Freakier Friday and newcomer Nobody 2. Zach Cregger's horror earned $25 million in 3,450 North American theaters, a 43% drop from its first weekend. The highly anticipated film benefited from strong audience reviews and social media trends to attract large crowds, the AP reports. Freakier Friday, which lost the battle for first place to Weapons during its double premiere, also maintained its second spot, bringing in $14.5 million domestically.

On a slower box office weekend, both films outdid Nobody 2, the R-rated action sequel. The Bob Odenkirk-led film earned $9.25 million across 3,260 North American theaters in its debut weekend. Nobody 2 follows the pandemic success of the first in the series, Nobody, released in 2021. In the sequel, Hutch Mansell, the assassin-turned-nice-guy played by Odenkirk, returns to the big screen, this time taking a family vacation that goes awry. International movies made a splash in the top 15 this weekend, Paul Dergarabedian of Comscore noted. Coolie, an Indian action thriller, debuted domestically and snatched the 10th spot, followed by War 2, another Indian action movie, at 11. The domestic rerelease of Shin Godzilla, a Japanese film that initially premiered in 2016, came in 12th.

With final domestic figures being released Monday, this list factors in the estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore:

Weapons, $25 million. Freakier Friday, $14.5 million. Nobody 2, $9.25 million. The Fantastic Four: First Steps, $8.8 million. The Bad Guys 2, $7.5 million. Superman, $5.3 million. The Naked Gun, $4.8 million. Jurassic World Rebirth, $2.9 million. F1: The Movie, $2.6 million. Coolie, $2.4 million.