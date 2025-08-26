Jackie O's Longtime Partner Dies at 95

Maurice Tempelsman, a major figure in the diamond industry and known to many as Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis's longtime companion, died Saturday in Manhattan at age 95 following complications from a fall, the New York Times reports. Tempelsman's public profile rose after he became close to Jackie Onassis following the death of her second husband, Aristotle Onassis, in 1975. Tempelsman and Onassis maintained a discreet partnership, sharing years together in New York and at her other homes. Tempelsman, who was separated but not divorced from his wife, became a steady presence at Onassis's side during her final illness, and spoke at her funeral in 1994. They first became friends in the 1950s when she was married to John F. Kennedy, but started being linked romantically in the early 1980s, the Washington Post reports.

Tempelsman's life cut across business, politics, and personal intrigue. Born in Belgium in 1929 to a Jewish family that fled the Nazis, he settled in New York and joined his father's diamond business, eventually building it into a global powerhouse. Over decades, Tempelsman became known for his quiet but far-reaching influence, cultivating relationships with leaders across Africa, including both autocrats and revolutionaries. He was among the first Western businessmen to operate in newly independent African countries and played a role in shaping US policies and commercial interests on the continent.

His business dealings attracted scrutiny, especially as some overlapped with intelligence operations and political upheaval. One employee, a former CIA station chief, reportedly continued to share information with the agency while working for Tempelsman. Tempelsman often deflected criticism about his methods, insisting that the reality of the diamond business was more mundane than its reputation. He is survived by a son, two daughters, six grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.