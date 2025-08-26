Parents Sue ChatGPT After Teen Son's Death

The parents of a 16-year-old California boy who took his own life are blaming ChatGPT for his death, saying the bot coached him on how to do it. Both NBC News and the New York Times report that it's the first such suit filed against ChatGPT maker OpenAI. (Last year, a mother sued the Character.ai platform after her son's death.)

Parents Matt and Maria Raine say son Adam chatted with ChatGPT for months about his potential suicide, and they discovered the conversations only after his death. "ChatGPT killed my son," Maria tells the Times. "He would be here but for ChatGPT," Matt tells NBC. "I 100% believe that."