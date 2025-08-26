Swimmer Dove in for a Race, Never 'Exited the Sea'

Coast guard and maritime police vessels in Istanbul were searching Monday for a Russian swimmer who went missing during a cross-Bosporus race a day earlier, Turkish state-run media reported. The swimmer, named by the Anadolu news agency as Nikolai Svechnikov, failed to complete the 4-mile annual race from Istanbul's Asian shore to the European side, per the AP . A statement from the Istanbul governor's office said security camera footage and a chip worn by the participants showed the 30-year-old professional swimming coach had started the race but "had not exited the sea at the finish line."

More than 2,800 swimmers from 81 countries took part in Sunday's competition, which is considered one of the world's leading open-water races. Swimmers face strong currents and choppy waves while traversing the waterway, which links the Black Sea to the Sea of Marmara and divides Turkey's largest city. The strait was closed to maritime traffic for the event, which is organized by the Turkish National Olympic Committee. SwimTrek, a company offering entry to the race, describes race conditions as "challenging" on its website, adding that "experience of swimming in all sea conditions is essential."

In a statement, the Olympic panel said it was "deeply saddened by the disappearance of one of our athletes during the race." It noted that 100 vessels, including boats from various emergency services, were monitoring swimmers during the race. At the end, the route was scanned for stray competitors; no one was found. Officials realized a swimmer was missing by comparing the lists of participants and those who finished, the statement said.