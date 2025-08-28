Emma Stone: Yep, 'I Believe in Aliens'

If there's life out there, Emma Stone believes in it. The owner of two Oscars, who plays a CEO kidnapped by people who believes she's an alien in Bugonia, was predictably questioned on her beliefs on the matter at the Venice Film Festival, reports the Guardian . She pulled no punches in her answer:

Variety, which frames Stone's response as "jokingly" made, notes that the extra-terrestrial-life musings didn't end there, with the film's director, Yorgos Lanthimos, laughingly adding, "That's a very complicated question to answer in a serious way." Stone was further queried as to how she copes with being an A-lister "without turning into an alien." The response: "How do you know I'm not an alien? ... But I think everyone sort of deals with that now. We all can relate to that feeling of someone thinking they know you; feeling like you don't have much control of the avatar outside of me. Because there's ... the person who comes here and then there's the person who I am with my friends and family. They're the same person, but it's what I do to keep myself sane." Bugonia is out on Halloween.