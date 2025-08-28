Emma Stone: Yep, 'I Believe in Aliens'

If there's life out there, Emma Stone believes in it. The owner of two Oscars, who plays a CEO kidnapped by people who believes she's an alien in Bugonia, was predictably questioned on her beliefs on the matter at the Venice Film Festival, reports the Guardian. She pulled no punches in her answer:
- "I don't know about looking down on us, but one of my favorite people who has ever lived is Carl Sagan and I fell madly in love with his philosophy and science and how brilliant he is. He very deeply believed [that] the idea that we're alone in this vast expansive universe—not that we're being watched—is a pretty narcissistic thing. So, yes, I'm coming out and saying it: I believe in aliens."
Variety, which frames Stone's response as "jokingly" made, notes that the extra-terrestrial-life musings didn't end there, with the film's director, Yorgos Lanthimos, laughingly adding, "That's a very complicated question to answer in a serious way." Stone was further queried as to how she copes with being an A-lister "without turning into an alien." The response: "How do you know I'm not an alien? ... But I think everyone sort of deals with that now. We all can relate to that feeling of someone thinking they know you; feeling like you don't have much control of the avatar outside of me. Because there's ... the person who comes here and then there's the person who I am with my friends and family. They're the same person, but it's what I do to keep myself sane." Bugonia is out on Halloween.