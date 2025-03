Jessica Aber, the former US attorney who was found dead in her Virginia home Saturday at age 43, suffered from epilepsy, her family reveals in a new statement. After conspiracy theories started swirling about her death, Aber's friends came forward anonymously to share that she had a long-term medical condition, and police quickly followed suit by revealing no foul play was believed to have been involved. Now, her family is giving more information on that medical condition, NBC News reports. Aber "suffered from epilepsy and epileptic seizures for many years," the statement says. It also adds that Aber died in her sleep, ABC News reports.

Police believe the former prosecutor died of natural causes, but official results from the medical examiner's office on manner and cause of death are still pending. Epilepsy is a neurological disorder that causes seizures and can be fatal. As the New York Post reports, some epileptic fatalities are known as sudden unexpected death in epilepsy (SUDEP); these rare deaths can result from asphyxiation or cardiac problems. SUDEP often occurs when a person is asleep. "Our family is in shock and grieving deeply and we respectfully request privacy as we attempt to navigate through our unspeakable loss," the statement says.