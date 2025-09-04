DC Sues Over Trump's National Guard Deployment

Federal lawsuit calls it an 'involuntary military occupation'
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Sep 4, 2025 10:29 AM CDT
DC Sues Over Trump's National Guard Deployment
District of Columbia Attorney General Brian Schwalb is seen outside of federal court in Washington on Aug. 15.   (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

The District of Columbia on Thursday sued to stop President Trump's deployment of National Guard during law enforcement intervention in Washington. The city's attorney general, Brian Schwalb, said the hundreds of troops are essentially an "involuntary military occupation." He argued in the federal lawsuit that the deployment is an illegal use of the military for domestic law enforcement, reports the AP.

A federal judge in California recently ruled that Trump's deployment of National Guard troops to Los Angeles after days of protests over immigration raids in June was illegal. The Republican administration is appealing that decision, and Trump has said he's ready to order federal intervention in Chicago and Baltimore, despite staunch opposition in those Democrat-led cities. That ruling, however, doesn't directly apply to Washington, where the president has more control over the Guard than in states.

Read These Next
Get breaking news in your inbox.
What you need to know, as soon as we know it.
Sign up
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X