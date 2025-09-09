Lawyer: Detained Koreans Had Skills for Short-Term Jobs

A lawyer for several workers detained at a Hyundai factory in Georgia says many of the South Koreans rounded up in the immigration raid are engineers and equipment installers brought in for the highly specialized work of getting an electric battery plant online. Atlanta immigration attorney Charles Kuck, who represents four of the detained South Korean nationals, tells the AP that many were doing work that is authorized under the B-1 business visitor visa program. They had planned to be in the US for just a couple of weeks and "never longer than 75 days," he says.

"The vast majority of the individuals that were detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement that were South Korean were either there as engineers or were involved in after-sales service and installation," Kuck says.