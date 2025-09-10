Belgium's Prince Laurent Confirms Paternity of Adult Son

Belgium's royal family is making headlines after Prince Laurent, 61, publicly acknowledged he's the biological father of 25-year-old Clement Vandenkerckhove. The admission, made via a statement published Tuesday by the Belga News Agency, ends years of speculation about a possible love child between the prince and Flemish entertainer Wendy Van Wanten, whose given name is Iris Vandenkerckhove. People has his statement:

"With this message, I acknowledge that I am the biological father of Clement Vandenkerckhove. We have spoken openly and honestly about this over the past few years. This announcement is based on a sense of understanding and respect for those involved. It is the result of joint consultation. I ask that you receive this information with the restraint that the nature of this intimate matter requires. I will not make any further statements or provide further explanations about this."

Laurent has been married to Princess Claire since 2003 and has three children with her. Despite the long-standing rumors about his relationship with Van Wanten, the two never officially confirmed they were together, though reports say their romance lasted about seven years. The Brussels Times, which notes it's unclear why Laurent made the admission now, reports it was long thought by many that Clement was the prince's son, with his name being seen as a clue: It's reportedly a nod to the prince's home, Villa Clementine.

Clement's paternity was a topic of public interest, especially after he appeared with his mother on a 2021 TV show and addressed the rumors obliquely, saying the subject of his father "brings out a lot of emotions." People notes a DNA test in 2020 established that Laurent's father, King Albert, was indeed the father of Delphine Boel; a Belgian court established the then-52-year-old was entitled to be recognized as a princess. The Times notes the latest revelation doesn't hit quite as hard, as Laurent wasn't married to Claire at the time of Clement's birth, and because Laurent is 15th in line for the throne, there's scant chance Clement could ever become king.