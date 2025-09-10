NCAA Boots 3 Players Who Bet on Their Own Games

Three Division I college basketball players have had their eligibility permanently revoked after the NCAA found that they bet on their own games at Fresno State and San Jose State. The NCAA Committee on Infractions on Wednesday released findings from an enforcement investigation that uncovered violations by Mykell Robinson, Steven Vasquez, and Jalen Weaver. The NCAA said the three also bet on one another's games and/or provided information that enabled others to do so during the 2024-25 regular season, the AP reports. Two of the three manipulated their performances to ensure that certain bets were won.

Robinson and Vasquez were roommates at Fresno State during the 2023-24 season. In January 2025, Robinson, who was still at Fresno State, and Vasquez, then at San Jose State, discussed over text message that Robinson planned to underperform in several statistical categories during one regular-season game. "Robinson, Vasquez and a third party bet a combined $2,200 on Robinson for his under-line performance in those categories," the NCAA said in a news release. "As a result of Robinson's underperformance, a $15,950 payout was redistributed among those who had bet."

Robinson also placed multiple bets on Weaver, his teammate at Fresno State in 2024-25, after exchanging information about betting lines, the NCAA found. "As a result of that coordination, Weaver also placed a $50 prop bet on a parlay for himself, Robinson, and a third student-athlete, and he won $260," the NCAA said. Vasquez and Robinson failed to cooperate with the enforcement staff's investigation, while Weaver admitted to the violation, CNN reports. All three were released from their respective teams and are no longer enrolled at their previous schools.