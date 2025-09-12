Video, More Photos of Charlie Kirk Suspect Released

Utah authorities and the FBI released video and more photos Thursday as the hunt for Charlie Kirk's killer continued, though they still don't have a name for the suspect or any idea of his whereabouts. At a Thursday evening press conference at Utah Valley University, where Kirk was shot on Wednesday, Beau Mason, the commissioner of Utah's Department of Public Safety, was asked if the suspect was still in Utah, the New York Times reports. "We have no idea," he said. "We're exploring leads for individuals out of state and individuals that live close by."

Mason narrated the video during the news conference. It shows the suspect running across a campus building's roof before dropping onto a lawn, carrying a backpack, CNN reports. "The suspect, after dropping off the building, moved around across this grass area around the parking lot," Mason said.