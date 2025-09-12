For the Hollywood Set, It's Big Engagement News

Liam Hemsworth and model Gabriella Brooks make it official
Posted Sep 12, 2025 8:45 AM CDT
For the Hollywood Set, It's Big Engagement News
Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks pose for photographers upon arrival at the UK Premiere of the film 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' in London, Friday, May 17, 2024.   (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

His marriage to Miley Cyrus lasted less than a year, but Liam Hemsworth is about to try again with a different woman. The 35-year-old Hunger Games star is engaged to 32-year-old model Gabriella Brooks, reports People. It was Brooks who shared the news publicly via social media, notes TMZ. The news isn't a huge surprise: The pair have been linked for years, but tabloids picked up on Brooks wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring last month, per Page Six. The Australian Hemsworth has not posted about it yet.

