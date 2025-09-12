Celebrity | Liam Hemsworth For the Hollywood Set, It's Big Engagement News Liam Hemsworth and model Gabriella Brooks make it official By John Johnson Posted Sep 12, 2025 8:45 AM CDT Copied Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks pose for photographers upon arrival at the UK Premiere of the film 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' in London, Friday, May 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) His marriage to Miley Cyrus lasted less than a year, but Liam Hemsworth is about to try again with a different woman. The 35-year-old Hunger Games star is engaged to 32-year-old model Gabriella Brooks, reports People. It was Brooks who shared the news publicly via social media, notes TMZ. The news isn't a huge surprise: The pair have been linked for years, but tabloids picked up on Brooks wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring last month, per Page Six. The Australian Hemsworth has not posted about it yet. Read These Next Two photos show 'person of interest' in Kirk shooting. MSNBC analyst fired for his take on Charlie Kirk shooting. Disturbing video of Charlie Kirk shooting was spreading online. Bob Menendez's wife is going to prison for years. Report an error