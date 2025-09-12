For the Hollywood Set, It's Big Engagement News

His marriage to Miley Cyrus lasted less than a year, but Liam Hemsworth is about to try again with a different woman. The 35-year-old Hunger Games star is engaged to 32-year-old model Gabriella Brooks, reports People. It was Brooks who shared the news publicly via social media, notes TMZ. The news isn't a huge surprise: The pair have been linked for years, but tabloids picked up on Brooks wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring last month, per Page Six. The Australian Hemsworth has not posted about it yet.