Ed Sheeran: My Wife Will Put Together Posthumous Album

Ed Sheeran is only 34 years old, but he's already making plans for the Great Stage in the Sky. The UK singer-songwriter has an album in his sights—with the "eerie" reveal that it will be a posthumous one, featuring 10 of his life's best tracks, reports the Daily Beast . "It's actually in my will, and Cherry gets to pick the tracks for it," Sheeran said in an interview released last week with New Zealand DJ Zane Lowe, referring to his wife, Cherry Seaborn.

"Posthumous albums come out, but they're sort of unplanned," the dad of two said of his project, which he's calling Eject. "I want to sort of make a plan," because "you never know" when it's your time to go. People notes that Sheeran spoke earlier this year about a series of 10 albums he concocted when he was 18, inspired by Quentin Tarantino's plan to only direct 10 films. "It's Plus, Multiply, Divide, Subtract, Equals, and then Play, Pause, Fast Forward, Rewind, and Stop," he told Jimmy Fallon in March. He clarified to Lowe last week: "Actually, it would be Stop and then Eject." More from the interview here. (Sheeran has already dug his own backyard grave.)