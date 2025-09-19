'Jesus, Take the Wheel' Writer Dies in NC Plane Crash

Brett James, a prolific country songwriter whose pen helped shape some of Nashville's biggest hits, died Thursday at age 57 when the small plane he was piloting crashed in North Carolina. The Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame confirmed the passing of one of Music City's most in-demand collaborators, per Rolling Stone . Federal Aviation Administration officials say there were two other people aboard the Cirrus SR22T when it crashed near an elementary school in Franklin, and that there were no survivors, per ABC News .

James was best known for co-writing Carrie Underwood's chart-topping "Jesus, Take the Wheel," a crossover hit that won a Grammy for best country song in 2006 and became an anthem far beyond its genre. Born Brett James Cornelius in Missouri and raised in Oklahoma, James initially set out to be a doctor, attending medical school before pivoting to music in Nashville in the early '90s. Though he tried his hand as a solo artist, it was behind the scenes where he found lasting success. His list of credits reads like a who's who of modern country, including Kenny Chesney's "When the Sun Goes Down" and "Out Last Night," Dierks Bentley's "I Hold On," Martina McBride's "Blessed," and Jason Aldean's "The Truth," among others.

In total, James landed 27 No. 1 country hits, with his songwriting talents even stretching into pop and rock for artists like Bon Jovi and the Backstreet Boys. James also recently spoke about mentoring young songwriters, per Rolling Stone, saying earlier this year, "What I'm trying to do every day now is to soak up the brilliance of the young kids that I am fortunate enough to work with and then sprinkle in whatever experience and knowledge that I have." The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.