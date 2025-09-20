Morrissey Scraps Two US Shows After Death Threats

Morrissey has canceled two US concerts over what his team describes as a "credible threat" to his life. The former Smiths front man, 66, was scheduled to perform at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut and MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston, but both shows were called off on Friday, per statements on his official Facebook page, which noted that the decision had been made out of "an abundance of caution" for the safety of Morrissey, his band, and the audience, per the Guardian .

The specific nature of the threat wasn't detailed in the posts, but the cancellations follow the recent arrest of a 26-year-old Canadian man who allegedly threatened to kill Morrissey ahead of a performance in Ottawa. According to court documents referenced by the Ottawa Citizen, the suspect posted on Bluesky that he would attempt to kill Morrissey during his September show in that city. Despite the online threat, that particular concert went on as planned. The suspect has since been released on bail.

While Morrissey's team hasn't linked the canceled shows to this incident, one of the posts references "recent events." The timing also coincides with heightened awareness after conservative activist Charlie Kirk was shot and killed at a Utah event last week. Morrissey is still scheduled to play in Philadelphia on Tuesday, with more US dates ahead before his tour heads to Mexico at the end of October. Separately, the singer recently announced via his website that he's selling all of his business interests in the Smiths—including band name rights, artwork, and publishing rights—in a deal described as "A Soul for Sale."